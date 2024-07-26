30 C
Avinash Tiwary, Triptii Dimri-starrer Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres in Kashmir

Mumbai, July 25: Actor Avinash Tiwary on Thursday said his debut film “Laila Majnu” is set to re-release next month in theatres in Kashmir on popular demand.
Also starring Triptii Dimri in the lead, the 2018 romance drama is written and presented by Imtiaz Ali and directed by his brother Sajid Ali. It is produced by Ali’s former wife Preety and Ekta Kapoor.
“Laila Majnu”, a modern-day adaptation of the classic folklore, received a lukewarm response at the box office but over the years it garnered a cult status.
“‘Laila Majnu’ will be released in theatres in Srinagar on 2nd August,” Tiwary said in a statement.
Tiwary and Dimri, who were also seen in the 2020 Netflix film, “Bulbbul”, have come a long way in their careers.
Tiwary is known for his performances in films like “The Girl on the Train”, and “Madgaon Express”, while Dimri, who is basking in the success of her recently released film, “Bad Newz”, is regarded for her work in “Qala” and “Animal”.

