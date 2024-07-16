No ‘good news’, for now enjoy ‘Bad Newz’: Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours

NEW DELHI, July 15: Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday dismissed media reports about wife Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy as “speculation”, saying they will happily announce whenever they have “good news”.

Kaushal, who is currently promoting his upcoming comedy “Bad Newz”, was in the city to promote the movie ahead of its Friday release. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Amy Virk.

“As far as the good news that you spoke about is concerned, we will be very happy to share it with you when we have it. But till then, there is no truth to that, there is only speculation which is coming from the media. So please, enjoy ‘Bad Newz’ for now, we will share with you when there is time for good news,” Kaushal said at a promotional event here.

When the host requested the media to not ask personal questions, the actor quipped, “There is a very good line in the picture, which is ‘Don’t get personal’.”

Pregnancy rumours gained prominence when a picture of the couple walking on the streets of London became viral on social media with many fans speculating that Kaif was sporting a baby bump.

Kaushal later shared plans for Kaif’s 41st birthday tomorrow.

“Thanks for mentioning her birthday, it’s a very special day and the plan is to just spend some quality time together. I’m rushing back to her birthday now… I’ve been busy with the promotions and she has also been travelling,” he said.

“Bad Newz” revolves around a woman (Dimri) who is carrying twins, but with different fathers, played by Kaushal and Virk.

The actor has become an internet sensation with ‘Tauba Tauba’, a post-credit number that’s being constantly recreated in reels. Kaushal’s dancing in the song has been praised by industry seniors like Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

“I am overwhelmed but in a very nice way. We have worked for many years to get such a response, so that we do something like that which people love a lot, make reels, make videos. Of course, everyone in the team gets happy when the film earns well and the box office does well but the love, the acceptance from the people, this is what we actually work for,” Kaushal said, adding that Roshan has always been an inspiration.

“So to get feedback from them feels like getting an Oscar,” he added.

Dimri said what was surprising was that Kaushal learned the choreography in just three days from Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves.

Kaushal said they shot the song after they were done with the film.

“Then there was a conversation about a collaboration with Karan Aujla. We loved the track and we were very excited. Bosco sir has choreographed many songs with many artists… Got three-four days to learn it and Bosco sir taught me and you have witnessed the result,” he said.

As the son of action director Shyam Kaushal, the actor said he understands the effort by the people working behind the camera.

“The step that everyone is talking about was given to me by Bosco sir… It takes an army to create a song or a film so they should be applauded equally.”

The actor, who made his debut with “Masaan”, also reflected on completing 12 years since his first audition.

“It feels surreal, it feels magical, I am still in a dream sequence and the dream is still going on and I don’t want to wake up.”

Dimri, 30, who got immense popularity after her role in “Animal”, said she is glad that people are now revisiting her performance in “Laila Majnu”.

“Every other day there is some or other person that is texting me for ‘Laila Majnu’ and that is what we act for and I am very grateful that the film got so much love.”

Dimri said she loves working in drama and comedy, which she hadn’t tried until now, was fun but challenging.

“Drama is my favourite genre but as an actor I feel it’s really important that you try challenging yourself and comedy seemed difficult to me right from the beginning. So, it was a good thing that I was offered this film… It was difficult because I was working with Vicky and Ammy and both are great actors and their comic timings are great. It was a learning experience,” she added.

Virk, a huge singer-star in Punjab and someone who has also worked in Hindi hits such as “Bhuj” and “83”, said there isn’t much difference between the two industries now.

“Today, Punjabi films are doing 100 crore which is a very big thing. There is not much difference between working in Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry, the same acting has to be done in both the places,” he said.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, “Bad Newz” has been produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar. The film is slated to release on July 19.