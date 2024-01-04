It will be a historic moment: Dipika Chikhlia on Ram temple consecration ceremony

Mumbai, Jan 3: The festival of Diwali is coming early this year, says ”Ramayan” star Dipika Chikhlia, who is looking forward to attend the historic consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Chikhlia, who became famous for her role as Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan” 36 years ago, confirmed that she has been invited for the grand ceremony. She is likely to be accompanied by Arun Govil, who had essayed the role of Lord Ram in the classic television show, which spanned 78 episodes on Doordarshan. ”Yes, we have been invited to Ayodhya on January 22… It will be something magical and a historic moment,” Chikhlia told PTI in an interview. ”I have always said that I am very blessed that I could play Sita ji in ‘Ramayan’. It has been a very divine experience to be a part of something as magical as ‘Ramayan’. I enjoyed my journey throughout. I was one of those few actors who played Sita… but I continued to remain Sita ji till date. So I think we have all been very blessed,” she added. The temple spread over 70 acres will be open to the public after Prime Minister Narendra Modi does the ”pran pratishtha”, or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol, on January 22. Besides Chikhlia and Govil, several film personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Yash and Rishab Shetty, have also been invited for the ceremony. ”I want to tell everybody that January 22, 2024 is the new date for Diwali.” (PTI)

