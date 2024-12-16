24 C
'12 Days of Development' accelerates progress across districts

The campaign, which began on December 11, witnessed a range of activities on Monday, including the distribution of scooters and bicycles to students, financial aid to disaster-affected families, and support for small-scale industries.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: The Assam Government’s ’12 Days of Development’ campaign is driving transformative progress across the state, with major initiatives being launched to improve education, infrastructure, and economic empowerment, as a series of development programs were held across several districts, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Monday.

The campaign, which began on December 11, witnessed a range of activities on Monday, including the distribution of scooters and bicycles to students, financial aid to disaster-affected families, and support for small-scale industries.

https://twitter.com/CMOfficeAssam/status/1868507410257641908

Additionally, Ministers and officials of the state led the programs in their respective districts, highlighting the government’s focus on improving the lives of Assam’s citizens.

In Baksa district, Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah inaugurated schemes at the Mushalpur HS School Playground, focusing on education and empowerment.

Meanwhile, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal led programs in Goalpara district, while Education Minister Ranoj Pegu participated in similar events in Majuli.

The day also saw active participation from MLA Krishnendu Paul in Hailakandi, where schemes for disaster relief and infrastructure were rolled out.

A significant highlight of the campaign was the distribution of scooters under the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award, benefiting students who achieved 80 percent or higher in their Higher Secondary Examinations.

Bicycles were also distributed under the Chief Minister’s Special Scheme to Class 9 students, ensuring better access to education, particularly in rural areas.

Additionally, students who scored 75 percent and above in their HSLC examinations received financial incentives under the Anundoram Borooah Cash Award scheme.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
