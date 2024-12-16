Arunachal wins 6 medals at KIO All India Sub-Junior Karate C’ship

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated the state’s young karate athletes for their outstanding performance at the KIO All India Sub-Junior National Karate Championship 2024 held in New Delhi, a press release said on Monday.

The athletes from the Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA) clinched six medals at the prestigious event, including three gold, one silver, and two bronze, making it a proud moment for the state.

In a heartfelt message on the micro-blogging site X, Chief Minister Khandu hailed the achievements of the young karatekas, describing their success as a promising sign for the future of sports in Arunachal Pradesh.

He wrote, “Congratulations to Karatekas of Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA) for their impressive performance at the KIO All India Sub-Junior National Karate Championship 2024 in New Delhi.”

Promising kids, a true assurance of our bright sporting future!



He expressed his confidence that the state’s sporting community is on a bright trajectory, with such exceptional performances demonstrating the immense potential of the youth.

The athletes who made their mark at the championship include Nido Jirnia, Vaishnavi Chauhan, Jon Mara, Zenith Mize, Eshana Ngadong, and Tanisi Appa.

Chief Minister Khandu extended his congratulations to the medal winners and expressed pride in their achievement.

“6 medals–a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh! Kudos to Nido Jirnia, Vaishnavi Chauhan, Jon Mara, Zenith Mize, Eshana Ngadong & Tanisi Appa. Keep shining!”, Khandu added.