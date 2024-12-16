17 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 16, 2024
type here...

Arunachal wins 6 medals at KIO All India Sub-Junior Karate C’ship

The athletes from the Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA) clinched six medals at the prestigious event, including three gold, one silver, and two bronze, making it a proud moment for the state.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated the state’s young karate athletes for their outstanding performance at the KIO All India Sub-Junior National Karate Championship 2024 held in New Delhi, a press release said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The athletes from the Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA) clinched six medals at the prestigious event, including three gold, one silver, and two bronze, making it a proud moment for the state.

Related Posts:

In a heartfelt message on the micro-blogging site X, Chief Minister Khandu hailed the achievements of the young karatekas, describing their success as a promising sign for the future of sports in Arunachal Pradesh.

He wrote, “Congratulations to Karatekas of Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA) for their impressive performance at the KIO All India Sub-Junior National Karate Championship 2024 in New Delhi.”

He expressed his confidence that the state’s sporting community is on a bright trajectory, with such exceptional performances demonstrating the immense potential of the youth.

- Advertisement -

The athletes who made their mark at the championship include Nido Jirnia, Vaishnavi Chauhan, Jon Mara, Zenith Mize, Eshana Ngadong, and Tanisi Appa.

Chief Minister Khandu extended his congratulations to the medal winners and expressed pride in their achievement.

“6 medals–a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh! Kudos to Nido Jirnia, Vaishnavi Chauhan, Jon Mara, Zenith Mize, Eshana Ngadong & Tanisi Appa. Keep shining!”, Khandu added.

7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Pegu inaugurates new building at Majuli University of Culture

The Hills Times -
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January 10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers 10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter 5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024 5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit