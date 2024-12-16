Nagaon Police bust drug trafficking, cybercrime; 6 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: The Nagaon Police have successfully carried out two significant operations, tackling narcotics trafficking and dismantling an inter-state cybercrime network, the police officials informed on Monday.

In an operation led by Nagaon Sadar Police Station, the police recovered 24.23 grams of suspected heroin concealed in two plastic soap boxes.

Subsequently, the contraband was seized during a raid conducted on reliable intelligence.

The accused was arrested on the spot, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Nagoan Police stated, “A team from Nagaon Police, from Sadar PS conducted an anti-narcotics operation and recovered 02 nos of plastic soap box containing suspected heroin, with a net weight of 24.23grams. The accused has been arrested, and further legal action is underway.”

In a separate operation, a team from Nagaon Police, including officers from Nagaon Sadar Police Station and Itachali Outpost, successfully dismantled an inter-state cybercrime gang. Under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), the operation led to the arrest of five individuals, including two from Nagaon, one from Bihar, and two from Uttar Pradesh.

The gang was allegedly involved in cyber fraud schemes targeting victims across multiple states.

“A team from Nagaon Police, comprising officers from Nagaon Sadar Police Station and Itachali Outpost, led by Addl. SP (Crime), has successfully busted a gang of inter- state cyber criminals , including 2 from Nagaon ( Assam) 1 from Bihar and 2 from Uttar Pradesh”, the Nagaon Police added.

