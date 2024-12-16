17 C
Pegu inaugurates new building at Majuli University of Culture

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu visited the Majuli University of Culture and inaugurated a new building at its temporary campus, designed to accommodate additional classrooms and the office of the Vice Chancellor, the Education Minister announced on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Visited Majuli University of Culture and inaugurated a new building at the temporary campus to accommodate additional classrooms and the Vice Chancellor’s office.”

During his visit, Minister Pegu emphasized the importance of the university in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Assam, particularly the traditions and practices of the indigenous communities of Majuli.

He also expressed confidence that the new facilities would enhance the university’s capacity to provide quality education to students from across the state.

“The construction of the main campus is progressing steadily, and we expect it to be completed by 2025,” Pegu added.

Meanwhile, the Majuli University of Culture is set to begin affiliating colleges starting from the next academic session.

