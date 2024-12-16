24 C
Vijay Diwas Padyatra inspires 7,000 youth participation in Sribhumi

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: The Vijay Diwas Padyatra, organized in the Sribhumi district to commemorate India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, witnessed the participation of around 7,000 young boys and girls from the districts of Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Monday.

Members of the National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), and Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) joined the event, which featured a 7-kilometer march from the Assam Agricultural University Centre in Akbarpur to the Sutarkandi border point.

The event showcased a range of activities aimed at empowering and inspiring the youth.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “The #VijayDiwasPadyatra, held in Sribhumi district today, witnessed the participation of around 7,000 young boys and girls, including members of NSS, NCC, and NYK, from the districts of Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.”

https://twitter.com/CMOfficeAssam/status/1868330891149246700

Key highlights included the felicitation of young icons, cultural performances celebrating India’s rich heritage, exhibitions by Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and tree plantation drives to promote environmental conservation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the initiative on X, emphasizing its role in educating young minds about the nation’s history.

He remarked, “It is important for the youth to know about the role of Bharat in stopping the atrocities against innocent civilians in 1971 and securing a mammoth victory over Pakistan. Compliments to the #VijayDiwasPadyatra for engaging the youth in a meaningful manner.”

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1868365539703443517

Additionally, the Padyatra aimed to instill a sense of pride and responsibility among the younger generation by highlighting the significance of India’s historic victory and its humanitarian efforts during the 1971 war.

