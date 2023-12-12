17 C
Javed Akhtar to be honoured at Ajanta- Ellora Film Festival

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Dec 11: Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar will be felicitated with the Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ajanta-Ellora Film Festival.
Akhtar, the co-writer of Hindi cinema classics such as “Zanjeer”, “Deewaar”, “Sholay”, “Don”, “Kaala Patthar” and “Mr India”, will be honoured for his contribution to the Indian film industry on the opening day of the festival’s ninth edition, a press release said.
The award ceremony will take place at Rukmini Auditorium in MGM University campus of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on January 3, 2024
The announcement was made by Nandkishor Kagliwal, chairman of the Ajanta-Ellora film festival organising committee, and chief mentor Ankushrao Kadam.
The Padmapani Award selection committee included renowned film director Girish Kasarvalli, Hindi poet Ashok Vajpeyi, film critic Latika Padgaonkar, filmmakers Ashok Rane and Chandrakant Kulkarni.
The honour comprises Padmapani memento, citation and monetary award of Rs 2 lakhs.
The Ajanta-Ellora Film Festival, which was earlier called Aurangabad International Film Festival (AIFF), is organised annually by Nath Group, Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Mumbai, with the support of the governments of Maharashtra and India. (PTI)

