Thursday, July 18, 2024
Chidambaram of ‘Manjummel Boys’ fame to make Hindi directorial debut

Updated:
New Delhi, July 17: Filmmaker Chidambaram, best known for the superhit Malayalam film “Manjummel Boys”, is set to make his Hindi directorial debut in collaboration with Phantom Studios.

Chidambaram shot to nationwide fame after “Manjummel Boys”, mounted on a reported budget of ` 20 crore, became the first Malayalam film to cross the ` 200 crore-mark at the box office and also emerged as one of the highest grossing Indian films of 2024.

Srishti Behl, Phantom Studios CEO, said they are delighted to have Chidambaram on board.

“We are delighted to welcome Chidambaram to the Phantom family. We have always been a creative oriented company empowering directors to do some of their best work with Phantom. In this new world where language no longer restricts film makers, we intend to bring unique voices from diverse regions into Hindi cinema to craft narratives that transcend linguistic boundaries.
“Chidambaram is the ideal person for us to collaborate with. His unique vision and storytelling prowess align perfectly with our creative ethos at Phantom Studios. We are excited to bring his vision to Hindi film audiences,” Behl said in a statement.

Chidambaram, who made his debut with the 2021 Malayalam movie “Jan.E.Man”, said he is excited to take a step forward into Hindi mainstream cinema.

“Although ‘Manjummel Boys’ will always remain special, I am honored and excited to collaborate with Phantom Studios for my first Hindi feature film. It’s an opportunity to explore new narratives and reach out to a wider audience, while staying true to the essence of storytelling that defines my work,” the filmmaker added.

Details about his Hindi directorial debut are scarce.

Based on a true incident and produced by Parava Films, “Manjummel Boys” revolves around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi who decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal.

The film hit the theatres on February 22 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and received widespread acclaim from audience and critics. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (PTI)

