‘Kalki 2898 AD’ earns ` 298.5 crore globally in two days

New Delhi, June 29: Nag Ashwin’s 3D spectacle “Kalki 2898 AD” has minted ` 298.5 crore in two days at the global box office, the makers said on Friday. Touted as a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

It features a star cast led by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, along with Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana. On the opening day, the movie earned ` 191.5 in gross box office collection (GBOC) and collected ` 107 crore on Friday.

“The love is pouring in from all corners of the world! #Kalki2898AD #EpicBlockbusterKalki,” Vyjayanthi Movies posted on its official X page along with a poster stating that “Kalki 2898 AD” earned ` 298.5 crore in two days. Previously titled “Project K”, it is arguably the most expensive feature film in Indian cinema history at a reported ` 600 crore. (PTI)

