Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ mints Rs 191.5 crore globally on day one

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, June 28: (PTI) Nag Ashwin’s 3D spectacle “Kalki 2898 AD” registered a record opening at the global box office, earning Rs 191.5 crore gross on day one of its release, the makers said on Friday.

Touted as a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

It features a star cast led by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, along with Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana.

Vyjayanthi Movies shared the opening day figure of the movie on its official X page through a poster which stated that “Kalki 2898 AD” earned Rs 191.5 crore in gross box office collection (GBOC).

The film’s day one earnings is the third highest opening day collection for any Indian film. It is behind SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” (Rs 223 crores) and “Baahubali 2” (Rs 217 crores), which also featured Prabhas in the lead role.

On Thursday, trade pundits had predicted that the film might earn around Rs 200 crore globally on its opening day.

Previously titled “Project K”, it is arguably the most expensive feature film in Indian cinema history at a reported Rs 600 crore.

Large crowds were seem outside theatres in several cities, including Hyderabad and Mumbai. And the initial reviews were also favourable.

