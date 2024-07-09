‘Kalki 2898 AD’ surpasses Rs 900 crore with worldwide box office collection

MUMBAI, July 8: Kalki 2898 AD continues to rule over the box office and has crossed Rs 900 crore globally in 11 days, makers announced on Monday.

Featuring a star-studded cast comprising of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Prabhas in the lead, the film has been staying ahead of the competition with its collection.

The makers shared an update on the X about the film’s collection with a poster featuring Prabhas’ character from the film.

It mentioned, “Epic Maha Blockbuster 900 + crore worldwide.”

The caption of the post read, “Raging towards the magical milestone…#EpicBlockbusterKalki in cinemas.” Directed by Nag Ashwin, who has previously helmed the projects like “Mahanati” and “Yevade Subramanyam”, the film has been produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

It crossed the mark of Rs 500 crore at the box office during its opening week and if continues at the same pace, the film is expected to surpass Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Bachchan, 81, who essayed the role of immortal warrior Ashwathhama in the film, earlier expressed his admiration for the project in a lengthy post on his personal blog.

Calling it a “massive spectacle”, the actor said the film is a “merger of myth and reality” and a “learning to the film makers on the process of putting the mammoth together for a viewing audience.”

Kalki 2898 AD is reportedly the most expensive film ever made in India with a budget of Rs 600 crore. The film had a global release on June 27 in five different languages, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Previously titled as Project K, the film has been described as a fusion of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction. It also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana in pivotal roles.

The film is currently running in theatres.