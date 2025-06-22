Nagaland Guv urges people to make yoga sustainable part of life

KOHIMA, June 21: Along with the rest of the globe, Nagaland marked the International Day of Yoga across the state with a grand public event at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kohima, on Friday, drawing hundreds of participants from various departments, educational institutions, and the general public.

The Department of Health & Family Welfare under the National Ayush Mission Nagaland in collaboration with the Department of Youth Resources and Sports organised an event on the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health – Yoga Sangam”.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare, P Paiwang Konyak and the advisor for Youth Resources & Sports, S Keoshu Yimkhiung, along with senior government officers and students performed yoga under the guidance of trained instructors.

Speaking at the event, State Programme Officer (AYUSH) Dr Seyiekhrietuo John emphasised the significance of yoga in promoting preventive healthcare and mental well-being.

“Yoga is not tied to any religion, it is universal in nature. It is a practice that everyone can embrace for the well-being of humanity,” Dr John said.

Urging people to adopt yoga without misconceptions, he said that Ayush Mission in Nagaland is working to integrate traditional wellness systems into the mainstream healthcare system, particularly at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state highlighting yoga’s timeless relevance and its power to bring balance to modern life.

In his message, the governor emphasised that yoga, originating from ancient India, transcends boundaries and cultures, offering a universal path to holistic well-being, inner peace, and resilience.

Observed annually on June 21, the International Day of Yoga serves as a global reminder of the mind-body harmony that yoga promotes, he said.

“In our fast-paced modern lives, yoga is more relevant than ever. It is an important tool to combat stress, enhance physical vitality, and cultivate mental clarity,” Ganesan said.

“By integrating yoga into our lives, we not only invest in our health but also contribute to the vitality and harmony of our beautiful state,” the governor said.

He also highlighted yoga’s potential to foster unity, tolerance, and collective well-being, values that resonate strongly with Naga society.

The governor urged all to make yoga a sustainable part of life and inspire others to join in this journey toward wellness and peace. (PTI)