I couldn’t get a job after ‘The Devil Wears Prada’: Stanley Tucci

Los Angeles, Oct 24: Actor Stanley Tucci says he struggled to book jobs after starring in 2006’s “The Devil Wears Prada” and took up whatever offers came his way. The actor played Nigel in the hit movie, also starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. Directed by David Frankel, the film was a box office success and also earned two Oscars.

“My career has always gone through these fluctuations, and sometimes it’s just the business…

“After ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, I couldn’t get a job, and I didn’t quite understand that, but that’s just the way it was. So I went and did stuff that I didn’t necessarily want to do, but I did it,” he told The Vanity Fair magazine. Tucci, also known for films such as “The Lovely Bones”, which earned him a best supporting actor Oscar nomination, and “Julie & Julia” and the “Hunger Games” franchise, also reflected upon resuming work after completing treatment for oral cancer.

“Having been sick six years ago, that threw a wrench into the works for a while, and then you slowly get back. But I had to start doing things.”

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with a tumour at the base of his tongue back in 2017. He revealed his battle with the disease in 2021 after his treatment was “successful” and said the disease is unlikely to return.

“I needed to work because I needed money. I probably started working too soon. I didn’t really have the energy to do it after the treatments, but you had to do it, and eventually you climb back up again,” he added.

A sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” was recently announced, but Tucci is yet to confirm if he’ll reprise his role in the new film. (PTI)

