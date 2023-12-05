Kate Winslet on friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio: It’s really something

Los Angeles, Dec 4: Actor Kate Winslet says she and her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio “clicked immediately” when they met on the set of the blockbuster movie.

The Oscar-winning actors played doomed lovers Jack and Rose in James Cameron’s romance drama that went on to become one of the most successful movies in 1997. In a behind-the-scenes featurette from the film’s upcoming 4K Ultra HD DVD release, Winslet, 48, also reflected on her bond with Dicaprio.

“Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm, she said in a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight.

“And it’s amazing to kind of look back and think about it all over again, she said adding that they “clicked immediately, right away.”

“He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs, and he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic. And I remember thinking, Oh, this is gonna be fun. We’re definitely gonna get along.’ And we just really did. We just really did.

Calling DiCaprio, 49, as a “ferociously intelligent man”, Winslet said he was fascinated with the period.

The actor, who like DiCaprio has gone on to establish a successful Hollywood career, said they still take out time to speak to each other.

“You know, if you think about it, in the world that we live in now to have friendships that bind you, and that shared history, it’s really something, she said. (PTI)