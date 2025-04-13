Kathak legend Kumudini Lakhia passes away

AHMEDABAD, April 12: Eminent Kathak exponent and choreographer Kumudini Lakhia passed away at her residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday (April 12, 2025) at the age of 95 due to an age-related ailment.

Lakhia was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, on the Republic Day this year in recognition of her lifelong dedication to Kathak.

“Kumudiniben passed away at her home in Ahmedabad at around 11 am. She was 95 and suffering from some age-related ailment for the last three months,” said Parul Thakore, administrator of Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music that Lakhia founded here in 1964.

Born on May 17, 1930, in Ahmedabad, Lakhia went on to become a celebrated Indian Kathak dancer and choreographer. At Kadamb Centre, she developed technique, vocabulary and repertoire of Kathak dance.

She also worked as a choreographer in Hindi film “Umrao Jaan” (1981), among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to her and said her passion towards Kathak and Indian classical dances were reflected in her remarkable work over the years.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Kumudini Lakhia ji, who made a mark as an outstanding cultural icon. Her passion towards Kathak and Indian classical dances was reflected in her remarkable work over the years,” Mr. Modi said in on social media platform X.

“A true pioneer, she also nurtured generations of dancers. Her contributions will continue to be cherished. Condolences to her family, students and admirers. Om Shanti,” he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed grief over her demise, and described her “pride of Gujarat and India in the field of classical art”.

“She trained many disciples in classical dance and exhibited the glory of Kathak dance in the country and the world. May God grant peace to her soul and give strength to her relatives and countless disciples and admirers to bear this grief. Om Shanti,” he posted on X.

Lakhia won numerous prestigious awards such as Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Kalidas Samman, and Gaurav Puraskar from the Gujarat government in recognition of her contribution to the world of Indian dance. (PTI)