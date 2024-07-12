30 C
Friday, July 12, 2024
Kubbra Sait joins cast of David Dhawan’s next film

Entertainment
NEW DELHI, July 11: Actor Kubbra Sait, known for her roles in “Sacred Games” and “Jawaani Jaaneman”, has boarded the cast of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan’s upcoming film.

Billed as a family entertainer, the currently untitled project also stars Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, and Mrunal Thakur.

Sait shared a series of pictures from the first day of the film’s shooting on her Instagram Stories.
“Another day another rupee #Day1 #OnSet @manieshpaul @varundvn @mrunalthakur #DavidDhawan,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Also starring Sreeleela, the movie is produced by Tips Films and is expected to be released in theatres next year.

The film marks the third collaboration between father-son duo David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan after “Main Tera Hero” (2014) and the reboot of “Coolie No 1” (2020). (PTI)

