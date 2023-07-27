‘Made In Heaven 2’ to premiere on Aug 10

Mumbai, July 26 (PTI): Prime Video on Wednesday announced that the much-awaited second season of “Made In Heaven” will premiere on August 10.

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the show revolves around Sobhita Dhulipala’s Tara Khanna and actor Arjun Mathur’s Karan Mehra, two best friends turned wedding planners navigating the world of big fat Indian weddings while dealing with conflicts in their personal lives.

“Made In Heaven” season two will delve deeper into the lives of its characters who navigate the complexities of organizing and celebrating marriages while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways, a press release stated. “As seen in the first season, the new season will also feature a host of cameos, whilst taking forward the nuanced narrative on various social prejudices. Season Two will beautifully reveal the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations and belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings,” it stated.

The seven-episode season two is directed by Kagti and Akhtar along with Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan and Nitya Mehra.

Besides Dhulipala and Mathur, it also features Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz. The newcomers include Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

The first season of “Made in Heaven” came out in 2019 and received critical-acclaim for its storytelling and performances by the lead cast. In a statement, Akhtar and Kagti said the show holds a special place in their hearts and is a symbol of “true strength of collaboration with many creative energies aligning”.

“The second season of ‘Made In Heaven’, delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings and unearths more stories from the community.

“‘Made In Heaven’ reflects the lives of upscale modern India, and is narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings and recurring social prejudices. Our hope is that the latest one is received with as much love as the last,” they added.

Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, Prime Video India, “Made In Heaven” has become a part of the “cultural zeitgeist”.

“The next instalment of the show will present a perfect mosaic of stories that blend tradition and modernity, coupled with a layered, immersive and an emotional narrative. It’s a true privilege to work with such gifted, collaborative and passionate storytellers and we are confident that the new season of the show will not just entertain but provoke, inspire, and uplift our audiences,” she added.

