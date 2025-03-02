Marvel Studios’ antihero ensemble movie ‘Thunderbolts’ to release in India on May 1

New Delhi, March 1: Marvel Studios film “Thunderbolts”, about a team of antiheroes and supervillains, will be released in India a day early on May 1. The movie, featuring an ensemble cast of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is scheduled to make its debut globally on May 2.

In India, the Jake Schreier-directed film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

“Thunderbolts” is about an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova (Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Stan), Red Guardian (Harbour), Ghost (John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Kurylenko), and John Walker (Russell). “After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Louis-Dreyfus), these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. (PTI)