28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
type here...

Mental health matters: Deepika Padukone after Dwayne Johnson says he didn’t know what depression was

Entertainment
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI): Hindi cinema star Deepika Padukone has lent support to Dwayne Johnson following the Hollywood heavyweight’s revelation that he struggled with depression during his university days.

Padukone, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, shared a snippet of Johnson’s interview with The Pivot podcast on her Instagram Stories late Sunday night.

- Advertisement -

“Mental Health Matters,” the “Pathaan” star captioned her post.

During the interview, Johnson recalled his first brush with depression at the University of Miami in Florida.

“The interesting thing at that time is, I just didn’t know what it was… I didn’t know what mental health was, I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t wanna be there,” the former professional wrestler had said in the conversation.

Johnson said he has “worked hard over the years to gain the emotional tools” for managing his mental health.

- Advertisement -

In 2015, Padukone set up Live, Love, Laugh Foundation to bring hope to those in India who are faced with stress, depression and anxiety.

Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home
Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home
10 Costliest Cat Breeds
10 Costliest Cat Breeds
Highest Paid Government Jobs in India
Highest Paid Government Jobs in India
Best Litchi Varieties in India
Best Litchi Varieties in India
Animals That Don’t Sleep
Animals That Don’t Sleep
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

23 May, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home 10 Costliest Cat Breeds Highest Paid Government Jobs in India Best Litchi Varieties in India Animals That Don’t Sleep