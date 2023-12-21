Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan’s pan-India movie is titled ‘Dacoit’

Mumbai, Dec 20: Actors Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan’s upcoming pan-India action drama has been titled “Dacoit”, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The film, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios. It is co-produced by Suniel Narang.

The project marks the feature directorial debut of Shaneil Deo, who has previously served as the director of photography for several Telugu blockbusters such as “Kshanam” and “Goodachari”, both headlined by Sesh.

“Dacoit” is billed as a gripping story of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives.

Deo and Sesh have also penned the film’s story and screenplay, the makers said in a press release.

“Shaneil Deo has an absolutely fantastic vision. It’s grand without being grandiose and elegant without being uppity. That sort of an elegant eye coupled with a very rustic nature of the script and the characters set in the hinterlands of silent India, its villages and towns make for an explosive, angry combustion that is this film. I think ‘Dacoit’ is going to explode in people’s hearts,” Sesh said. (PTI)

Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year 5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look