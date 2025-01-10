13 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 10, 2025
'MTV Roadies' season 20 to launch on January 11

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Jan 9: Popular reality show “MTV Roadies” will be back with its landmark 20th season on January 11, the organisers announced on Thursday.

Titled “MTV Roadies Double Cross”, the 20th season will air on MTV and stream on JioCinema every Saturday and Sunday after its premiere on January 11, a press release said.

Rannvijay Singha, the winner of the show’s inaugural chapter in 2003, will return to host the 20th installment, touted to be its “boldest and most unpredictable season”.

“‘MTV Roadies’ has always felt like home to me and being part of this milestone season is truly special. With the Double Cross theme, fans are in for the most intense and unpredictable MTV Roadies journey yet,” Singha said.

The actor-host is joined by gang leaders Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Elvish Yadav and Rhea Chakraborty.

Dhupia said, “The love from fans has been overwhelming, and I’m back to fulfill their wish. MTV Roadies has always been about strength and power, and as a woman, I’m here to lead with courage and inspire my gang to break boundaries and shine.”

“This journey has given me the strength to speak my mind under all circumstances and stand firmly by what I believe in—a lesson I will pass on to my gang as we strive for the best,” she added. (PTI)

