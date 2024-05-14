36 C
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ gets May 17 digital release on JioCinema Premium

NEW DELHI, May 13: “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke”, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, will start streaming on JioCinema Premium from May 17, the platform has said.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, the romantic comedy was released in theatres on June 2, 2023. It was a box office success earning over Rs 100 crore in worldwide gross collection.
Set in Indore, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” follows a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky and Sara, who are headed for a ‘divorce’.
JioCinema shared the date of the film’s digital release on its official X page on Sunday.
“Sah-parivaar shaadi ki thi, ab sah-parivaar divorce bhi hoga! Toh aap sab #DivorceMeinZaroorAana #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke streaming May 17 onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium. #ZHZBOnJioCinema #JioCinemaPremium @vickykaushal09 @SaraAliKhan,” the post read.
JioCinema subscribers can watch ad-free content on the platform for Rs 29 per month.
Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” also stars Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi.

 

