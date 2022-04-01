Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan’s crucial action sequences for ‘The Ghost’ canned in Dubai

HYDERABAD, March 31 (IANS): With Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan in lead roles, ‘The Ghost’ is being shot at a rapid pace.

It is reported that the makers have wrapped up a key schedule featuring Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan in Dubai recently.

Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, the film’s Dubai schedule was rolled out on March 10. The schedule has been wrapped up successfully after about 19 days. The pictures from the sets have come out, as Nagarjuna and Sonal can be spotted in slick attire as Interpol officers.

In a statement, the makers said that grand action scenes were shot in top-notch locations in Dubai. “A particular sequence canned in the desert will stun the audience,” they added, as they unveiled a few pictures from the sets of ‘The Ghost’.

It is reported that Sonal was trained to perform intense stunts, while she will be seen in a titular role in the movie. Nagarjuna and Sonal’s fans seem to be really excited to see this fresh pair’s blazing chemistry on the big screen.

Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are reported to have wrapped up their scenes alongside the ‘Manmadhudu’ actor already.

Mukesh G is the cinematographer, while Brahma Kadali is the art director of this upcoming thriller.