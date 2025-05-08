Arunachal Guv applauds BRO for boosting border infra

ITANAGAR, May 7: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Wednesday expressed deep appreciation to the Centre and lauded the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the successful completion of 21 key infrastructure projects in the northeastern state, a statement said.

Witnessing virtually from Raj Bhavan the inauguration of 50 BRO projects spread across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh, the governor highlighted the strategic and developmental significance of the initiative.

The event was graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Parnaik stated that the projects will not only strengthen national security but also serve as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the border regions of Arunachal Pradesh, the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

He said the 21 completed projects will play a crucial role in improving connectivity and bringing prosperity to remote areas of the state.

Among these projects are four strategically important roads: Assam Hill-Lungro GG and Lungrola-Vasu Rok in Tawang district, Lee-Huri in Kra Daadi district and Tama-Taksing in Upper Subansiri district.

In addition, 17 new bridges have been completed to enhance all-weather connectivity in these sensitive regions.

The governor emphasised that these developments are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat and will greatly contribute to uplifting communities in the border areas while strengthening their integration with the rest of the country.

He also extended greetings to the BRO on the occasion of its 66th Raising Day and acknowledged the exemplary efforts of its regional divisions for their continued dedication to building quality infrastructure in the state.

He conveyed the gratitude of the people of the state to PM Modi and Rajnath Singh for their unwavering commitment to enhancing the state’s infrastructure and ensuring national integration. (PTI)