Arunachal: DHS bids farewell to five

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
NAMSAI, May 7: The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) bade farewell to five superannuating employees at the DHS conference hall here on Tuesday.

They are joint DHS (establishment) Dr Dubom Bagra, DDHS (FW) Dr Gumyir Lollen, joint DHS (P&D) Dr Gumjom Ete, DDHS (TB) Dr Moi Nyori, and superintendent (establishment) Koj Tapa.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint DHS (P&D) Dr Komling Perme expressed appreciation for their invaluable contributions and wished them a productive, healthy and happy post-retirement life. (Agencies)

