Papu Hills Police arrest accused in molestation case

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 7: In a swift and coordinated operation, Papu Hills Police arrested a 35-year-old man accused in a molestation case and recovered an unlicensed firearm with live ammunition from his possession.

The incident came to light following a written complaint lodged by a 26-year-old woman on May 6. According to the complaint, the victim and the wife of the accused, Mr. Chello Kalar, had travelled together to Guwahati. Upon their return to Naharlagun Railway Station, the accused allegedly assaulted the victim without provocation and attempted to molest her. When she resisted, he reportedly brandished a pistol and chased her, using obscene language and gestures. The woman managed to escape and took shelter within the railway station premises before alerting her family.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under PH PS Case No. 56/25 U/S 74/329(4)/131/351(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) read with Section 25(1)(b) of the Arms Act.

Under the leadership of SP Naharlagun, Shri Mihin Gambo, IPS, a special police team was constituted, comprising Officer-in-Charge Inspector Gejum Basar, Investigating Officer SI AK Jha, SI Tase Bagang, Constables Tepa Sikon and Pappu Halder, and supervised by SDPO Naharlagun Shri Rishi Longdo.

Using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the team successfully traced the accused, currently residing in Karsingsa, and apprehended him on May 7 following a brief pursuit.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to threatening the victim and admitted to possessing an unlicensed 7.65 mm pistol, six live rounds, a magazine, and a black pistol pouch—all of which were recovered from his residence.

The accused is currently in custody, and further investigation is ongoing.