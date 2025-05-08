25 C
Carnatic music recital mesmerizes audience at District Library in Namsai

Dy CM emphasises the need to preserve traditional art forms and cultural heritage

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 7: A captivating Carnatic music recital was held today at the District Library, Namsai, organized by the District Library in collaboration with the Lohit Youth Library Network. The event celebrated India’s rich classical music heritage and drew an appreciative audience from across the district.

The occasion was graced by Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, as the Chief Guest. Also present were Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Namsai, Padma Shri awardee and educationist Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor, IGP (Eastern Range) PN Khrimey, DC Namsai, ZPC, SP, HoDs, and students from Blooming Birds School.

In his address, Mein emphasized the need to preserve traditional art forms and cultural heritage. He lauded the performers, calling them an inspiration for budding artists across the state. He also acknowledged the increasing emergence of talent in Arunachal Pradesh and the importance of providing platforms and proper grooming to nurture such potential.

Mein commended the efforts of the District Library, Bamboosa Library, and the Lohit Youth Library Network in instilling reading habits among the youth. He further expressed his vision for Namsai to become one of the cleanest districts in the state, urging everyone to promote both reading culture and cleanliness awareness.

The musical recital featured the gifted Wakro sisters—Ashapmai Dellang and Behelti Ama—whose vocal performances were accompanied by Gautam Narayan on the violin and Vasudevan MM on the mridangam. Their soulful renditions left the audience enthralled and received enthusiastic applause.

The event marked a meaningful confluence of music, culture, and community engagement in Namsai.

