Dy CM inaugurates new IGP and SP office building in Namsai

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 7: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Eastern Range, and the Office of the Superintendent of Police (SP), Namsai. He was accompanied by Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, IGP (Eastern Range) Shri P.N. Khrimey, Deputy Commissioner Namsai, SP, ZPC, HoDs, and other senior officials.

The newly built double-storied office complex comprises 51 rooms, including dedicated chambers for the SP and DSP, a computer cell, and a modern conference room with a seating capacity for 24 participants. The facility is designed to streamline police administration and enhance coordination within the Eastern Range.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the importance of modern infrastructure for efficient law enforcement. He also announced that the old SP office in Namsai will be repurposed into a parking facility. Additionally, a designated seating area will be created to accommodate police personnel arriving from other regions for duty deployment.

The event was attended by police officials, district heads, and local leaders, who commended the state government’s continued focus on strengthening policing infrastructure in the region.

