Nani, Mrunal’s ‘Hi Nanna’ to make OTT debut on Netflix on Jan 4

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Dec 30: Actors Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s romance drama “Hi Nanna” will make its streaming debut on Netflix on January 4, the streamer announced on Saturday.
Directed by Shouryuv, the Telugu movie was released in theatres on December 7 to positive reviews.
“Love is in the air, and so is our excitement. Join @NameisNani and #MrunalThakur in their journey of finding love in ‘Hi Nanna’, streaming from 4th January in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on Netflix. #HiNannaOnNetflix,” read the post by Netflix India on microblogging site X.
“Hi Nanna” followed the story of a doting father, Viraj (Nani), and his six-year-old daughter Mahi (Kiara Khanna). Their lives alter when a mysterious woman, Yashna (Thakur) befriends them and empathises with their past.
The film also featured Nassar, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi and Viraj Ashwin in pivotal roles. (PTI)

