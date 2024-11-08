Nani, Srikanth Odela’s film titled ‘The Paradise’

New Delhi, Nov 7: Telugu cinema star Nani will next be seen in “The Paradise”, which reunites him with his “Dasara” director Srikanth Odela.

The film, also penned by Odela, was officially launched on the festival occasion of Dussehra in October.

- Advertisement -

Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas is producing “The Paradise”, a press release stated.

The makers launched the film’s poster featuring guns, bloodshed, and the iconic Charminar.

Anirudh Ravichander, who gave the music for Nani’s films “Jersey” and “Gangleader”, will compose the soundtrack of the new movie.

According to the makers, “The Paradise” is the actor’s “most expensive project so far”.

- Advertisement -

Nani was last seen in “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram”. His forthcoming film release is “HIT: The Third Case”, set to be released in 2025. (PTI)