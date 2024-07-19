32 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 19, 2024
Natalie Portman reveals how Rihanna helped her get through divorce

LOS ANGELES, July 18: Hollywood star Natalie Portman says her viral interaction with pop star Rihanna during the Paris Fashion Week in January was very helpful as she was going through her divorce at the time.
Natalie Portman filed for divorce from French choreographer Benjamin Millepied in July 2023 after 11 years of marriage. The former couple has two children.
In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, the Oscar-winning actor spoke about the interaction in which Rihanna called her “one of the hottest b****** in Hollywood.
“It was an amazing experience for me. I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b****.
It was exactly what I needed. It was a formative moment in my life, the “May December” star said as Fallon stood up to applaud.
In the viral video, the two stars were spotted embracing after meeting outside the Dior Haute Couture show in Paris in January.
I love you, Portman told the singer and Rihanna responded, I am a f***ing fan. You are one of the hottest b****** in Hollywood forever. I don’t get excited about anybody, but I f****ing love you. (PTI)

