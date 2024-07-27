32 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Need to preserve art forms, traditions of Himachal Pradesh: Kangana

New Delhi, July 26: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Thursday made a strong demand in Lok Sabha for preserving the art forms and building traditions of Himachal Pradesh.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Ranaut said several art forms of Himachal Pradesh are on the verge of extinction and will soon become extinct. She urged the government to take steps to preserve them.

“We have the kath kuni style of building houses or the tradition of making clothes from sheep and yak wool or the musical traditions of Spiti, Kinnaur and Bharmour. They all are becoming extinct,” said Ranaut, who represents the Mandi constituency in Lower House.

She said the traditional Himachali dresses such as jackets, caps and sweaters made from sheep and yak wool fetch a good price abroad and they need to be preserved.

Ranaut sought to know from the government the steps taken to preserve the traditions of hill state. (PTI)

