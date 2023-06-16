24 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 16, 2023
type here...

Neena Gupta joins cast of musical drama ‘Hindi-Vindi’

Entertainment
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, June 15 (PTI): Veteran actor Neena Gupta will feature in “Hindi-Vindi”, a musical drama exploring intergenerational language barriers.

The movie will also star Mihir Ahuja, known for “Super 30” and “Dhaakad” and actor-singer Shannon K.  The project will be directed by Ali Sayed from a script he wrote with Jay Sharma. It will be shot in Australia.

- Advertisement -

The movie delves into the bond between a visiting grandmother (Gupta) and her Australian-Indian grandchild, Kabir (Ahuja).It will show Kabir’s transformative journey as he learns Hindi through the harmonious fusion of Western and Indian music, ultimately embracing his cultural identity.

“I am delighted to play a key role in the upcoming film ‘Hindi-Vindi’. Hindi is close to my heart, and this film brings Hindi to the forefront of the NRI audience. I am also looking forward to working with the young and talented filmmakers Ali, Jayant, and Aniket from 24Six Films.

They are passionate about telling interesting stories. I am excited about the shooting in Australia,” Gupta said in a statement. “Hindi-Vindi” will be produced by 24Six Films’ Aniket Deshkar. Javed-Mohsin will compose music.

The movie will release in May 2024.

Career Options In Psychology
Career Options In Psychology
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India
Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India
Slowest Animals In The World
Slowest Animals In The World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

I was never in playback singing rat race: Usha Uthup

The Hills Times - 0
Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India Slowest Animals In The World