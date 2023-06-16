Neena Gupta joins cast of musical drama ‘Hindi-Vindi’

Mumbai, June 15 (PTI): Veteran actor Neena Gupta will feature in “Hindi-Vindi”, a musical drama exploring intergenerational language barriers.

The movie will also star Mihir Ahuja, known for “Super 30” and “Dhaakad” and actor-singer Shannon K. The project will be directed by Ali Sayed from a script he wrote with Jay Sharma. It will be shot in Australia.

The movie delves into the bond between a visiting grandmother (Gupta) and her Australian-Indian grandchild, Kabir (Ahuja).It will show Kabir’s transformative journey as he learns Hindi through the harmonious fusion of Western and Indian music, ultimately embracing his cultural identity.

“I am delighted to play a key role in the upcoming film ‘Hindi-Vindi’. Hindi is close to my heart, and this film brings Hindi to the forefront of the NRI audience. I am also looking forward to working with the young and talented filmmakers Ali, Jayant, and Aniket from 24Six Films.

They are passionate about telling interesting stories. I am excited about the shooting in Australia,” Gupta said in a statement. “Hindi-Vindi” will be produced by 24Six Films’ Aniket Deshkar. Javed-Mohsin will compose music.

The movie will release in May 2024.