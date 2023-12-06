21 C
Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!’ to release on April 26

Mumbai, Dec 5: Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s romantic drama “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!”, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, will hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.
The film is billed as a unique musical love story and will span across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. Golden Globe winning composer MM Kreem is creating an original soundtrack for the movie.
Shot extensively in Mumbai, the film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.
It will be Pandey’s sixth directorial venture. He is best known for helming titles such as “A Wednesday”, “Special 26” and “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”.
The movie will be backed by Pandey’s banner Friday Filmworks and presented by NH Studios.  Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Reliance Entertainment and Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios are attached as producers. (PTI)

