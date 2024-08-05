31 C
Neha Bhasin says she has PMDD, OCPD, fibromyalgia: My nervous system feels broken

Mumbai, Aug 4: Singer Neha Bhasin, the voice behind hit film songs such as “Kuch Khaas Hai”, “Dhunki”, and “Asalaam-e-Ishqum”, said her nervous system is “broken” as she revealed her diagnoses with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, obsessive-compulsive personality disorder and fibromyalgia.

On Saturday, the 41-year-old penned a lengthy note on Instagram detailing her health struggle, challenges and symptoms.

While she had a lot to express, Bhasin said she didn’t know how to consolidate the “helpless hell” she was experiencing.

“After Years of knowing something is off. Finally with more awareness medically today comes the Diagnosis which helps get the right treatments for the mental and hormonal illnesses and with all of this comes major realisation and then THE acceptance that At least for now my nervous system feels broken.

“My monthly PMDD still finds a way to throw me in an old dark hole or dig many new ones. Is this my failure? Asks my OCPD.. Flares up what my DR calls Fibromylgia which now I am finally ACCEPTING too.. I have worked out. Danced, performed through pain for years thinking am just tight so stretch more. My therapist says for sometime do NOTHING. REST ” she wrote.

PMDD is a mood disorder characterised by emotional, cognitive, and physical symptoms, whereas OCPD is a personality disorder characterised by extreme perfectionism, order, and neatness.

Fibromyalgia is a common chronic pain condition characterised by widespread pain and tenderness, fatigue, sleep disturbances, along with mood and cognitive changes.

In the post, Bhasin said she has “monthly fatigue, body pains, mental pain, anxiety, monthly depression and past traumas”. Fixing an unhealthy relationship with food and body, sleep hygiene and therapy are some of the ways to manage her condition.

“Cognitive therapy, yoga, not isolating, not working a lot to manage stress, meeting people I love, Journaling, being ok with the discomfort. Less screen time, you name it But My monthly PMDD still finds a way to throw me in an old dark hole or dig many new ones,” the singer added.

Bhasin, a former member of the all-female music group Viva, said she was in a lot of pain but was trying to be “more grateful”.

“I have been in pain over decades but pushing through it all, living my dreams, propelling forward like a warrior. A girl living her dream… I have no conclusions yet.. All pain are real to the sufferers and right now I am in pain. Loads of it. ” (PTI)

