21 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 6, 2025
type here...

Neil Nitin Mukesh on playing grey roles: ‘It is a conscious decision’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Feb 5: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says he made a “conscious decision” to take on grey roles right from his 2007 debut with Sriram Raghavan’s “Johnny Gaddaar”.

His latest film “Hisaab Barabar”, which is streaming on ZEE5, is another addition to his filmography populated by anti-hero roles in movies, including “Players”, “7 Khoon Maaf”, “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”, “Wazir”, “Kaththi” (Tamil), and “Kavacham”.

- Advertisement -

“Hisaab Barabar” features R Madhavan in the role of Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket checker who uncovers a small discrepancy in his bank account. It soon leads to a dangerous journey filled with fraud, deceit and corruption. Neil portrays Mickey Mehta, a ruthless banker in the movie. “I love playing such (grey) roles. This is a conscious decision from the very beginning of my career. As an actor, you have to be aware of your strengths, weaknesses, what your audience expects of you and what you want to do, and also be reminded that it’s not easy because every shade of grey is different, every character is very different. Every shade and character will have its own trait,” Neil told PTI in an interview.

Related Posts:

Citing the example of Hollywood stars Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger, the actor said it’s great to see top actors playing antagonists.

“Today, your heroes only want to play dark roles,” he added. Even then, Neil wants to maintain a balance between “good and bad roles”.

“I like that range. I try to get some kind of human element into my shade of grey like some guys are bad, and some have a human side to them. With this character of Mickey Mehta, I’ve tried to imbibe a certain human element into him.” The actor said he was initially sceptical about boarding the cast of “Hisaab Barabar” as the plot appeared similar to his Tamil film “Kaththi”. Fronted by Vijay, the 2014 movie also had a “common man versus system” kind of commentary. “I was like, ‘Should I be doing something similar?’ What happens is that subconsciously there are similar traits. But when I heard the story, I felt there was yet another flavour that I could offer. My character is not just a bad guy, who’s doing bad things, he is somebody who believes what he’s doing is right. He is all doing it with conviction and it has been presented in a comedic way,” Neil added.

- Advertisement -

Also featuring Kirti Kulhari and Rashami Desai, “Hisaab Barabar” is described as “a gripping narrative of financial fraud, corruption and the relentless pursuit of justice”.

“It has a very strong message that needs to reach a certain audience, and also tries to make them aware of a certain situation that might happen. It is being told in a very comical way, in a satirist way, and it layered the film beautifully,” the actor said.

“Hisaab Barabar” is directed by Ashwni Dhir, known for “One Two Three”, “Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?” and “Son of Sardaar”. Produced by Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp, the film has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (PTI)

10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February 10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February 10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention 10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya