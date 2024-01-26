22 C
Netflix sets January 26 release for ‘Animal’

New Delhi, Jan 25: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ”Animal” will start streaming on Netflix from January 26, the platform announced on Thursday.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

”Animal”, which hit the screens on December 1, went on to become one of the highest earning Hindi films of 2023 despite being criticised for its poor portrayal of women, misogyny and graphic violence.

Ranbir Kapoor said he is looking forward to the digital premiere of his film on Netflix. ”We are absolutely overjoyed by the response ‘Animal’ received in theatres and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special,” the actor said in a statement.

In addition to Hindi, ”Animal” will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, on Netflix. In a press release, the streamer described the film as an action drama exploring ”the intricacies of modern-day relationships, focusing on the dynamics between a father and son”, played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. ”Animal” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga. (PTI)

