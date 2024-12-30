14 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 30, 2024
type here...

Never expected movie business to be at mercy of two OTT platforms: Sanjay Gupta

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Dec 29: Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such as “Kaante, “Zinda”, “Shootout at Wadala” and “Kaabil”, has voiced his disappointment over how the movie industry is now at the “mercy of two OTT platforms”.

While Gupta didn’t specify which streaming services he was referring to, he said the rise of digital platforms had caused “the entire system” to collapse.

- Advertisement -

“Been in the movie business since I was a teenager. Been a director for thirty years. Never had I imagined nor expected that the entire system would collapse the way it has and be at the mercy of two OTT platforms. LITERALLY,” the filmmaker said in an X post on Saturday.

Related Posts:

The cause behind Gupta’s comments remains unclear, but his post sparked mixed reactions online.
“So true,” wrote one of the users.

“It’s called disruptive change,” stated another.

“Bring originality into Bollywood movies and things will start to improve,” said the other user.
Gupta’s last theatrical release as a director was 2021’s crime action film “Mumbai Saga”, starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.

- Advertisement -

He recently produced “Visfot”, headlined by Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The film, directed by Kookie Gulati, premiered on JioCinema in September. (PTI)

14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi fondly remember Shyam Benegal at his memorial...

The Hills Times -
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam 10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain 10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam 8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam