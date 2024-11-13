26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
type here...

Never played a feel good character before ‘Vijay 69’: Chunky Panday

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 Mumbai, Nov 12: Actor Chunky Panday says he loved working on “Vijay 69” as  it gave him a chance to break his image as a comedic actor through an emotional role. The film, starring Anupam Kher in the title role, follows the journey of Vijay, a 69-year-old man, who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon and refusing to let age limit his ambitions. In “Vijay 69”, written and directed by Akshay Roy, Panday plays the role of Kher’s friend.
“A slice-of-life kind of feel-good film is something that I’ve never done before, and this is the first time I got a chance to play a role like this. I was a little confused in the beginning. I did want to play it a little over the top and do it in my commercial way, but they both (Kher and Roy) kind of handheld me and told me ‘Take it easy, calm down’,” the actor told PTI.
Panday said he got stereotyped in light-hearted roles primarily due to his character in “Apna Sapna Money Money” and “Houseful” franchise. “Some people even call me a comedian and I love that. I love making people laugh. But then I played the villain but what I really want to play and I think I’m going to get a chance in this film is to play an emotional character. In ‘Vijay 69’, I’ve got to do that,” he said. “Vijay 69”, also starring Mihir Ahuja, is currently streaming on Netflix.
The actor is looking forward to reprise his character of Aakhri Pasta for “Houseful 5″, which features a bevy of stars such as Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh,
Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nargis Fakhri among others. (PTI)

10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet 10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter 8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner 7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh