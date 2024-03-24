‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ season two adds Henry Golding, Mark Strong and Lena Olin

Los Angeles, Mar 23 (PTI) Actors Henry Golding, Mark Strong, and Lena Olin have joined the cast of Hollywood star Nicole Kidman’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” season two.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Kidman is reprising her role of Masha on the sophomore season, which she will also executive produce.

In the Hulu show, Golding, Strong and Olin will feature alongside fellow newcomers Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Dolly De Leon, King Princess, Aras Aydin and Lucas Englander.

Season 1 was based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty. Exact plot details for Season 2 are being kept under wraps, but the first season saw the titular nine strangers meet at a health and wellness resort run by Kidman’s Masha.

Golding will play the character Peter. Golding broke out with his starring role in the blockbuster film “Crazy Rich Asians.” He has since starred in projects like “Last Christmas,” “The Gentlemen,” and “Snake Eyes.” He is also set to appear in Guy Ritchie’s “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”

He is repped by CAA, Megan Silverman Management, and Goodman Genow.

Strong will play David in Season 2. A veteran actor, Strong’s recent film credits include “Tár,” “1917,” “Cruella,” the “Kingsman” franchise, the “Shazam” films, and “The Imitation Game.” He has also starred in TV shows such as “Temple” and “Deep State.”

He is repped by WME, Markham Froggatt & Irwin, and Kate Morley PR.

Olin will appear in the role of Helena. Olin received an Academy Award nomination for “Enemies, A Love Story” in 1990, a BAFTA nomination for “Chocolat” in 2001, and an Emmy nomination for “Alias” in 2003. Her recent credits include “Spaceman” and “Mindhunters” at Netflix, “Hunters” at Amazon Prime Video, and “Vinyl” at HBO.

She is repped by Paradigm, Authentic & Literary Management, and Sweden’s Agentfirman Planthaber/Kildén/Mandic.

David E. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Nine Perfect Strangers.” Kidman executive produces along with Per Saari for Blossom Films. Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson executive produce via Made Up Stories. Moriarty also executive produces, as does John Henry Butterworth, Molly Allen, Samantha Strauss, and Season 1 star Melissa McCarthy. Kelley co-writes the series with Butterworth and Strauss. Fifth Season is the studio and distributes the series internationally.

