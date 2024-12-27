17 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 27, 2024
Bodies recovered from Brahmaputra, Hengrabari

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: Two unidentified bodies of a young man and a woman were recovered from the Brahmaputra River at Garigaon in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area, triggering an atmosphere of unease among residents, as reported in a news bulletin.

Preliminary suspicions suggest that the deceased might be Juhi Das and Hirakjyoti Das, whose families had lodged a missing persons report at the Jalukbari Police Station two days ago.

However, the police have yet to confirm the identities and are conducting further investigations.

Meanwhile, local residents reported the discovery, but any personnel had not arrived at the scene at the time of the report.

In a separate incident, a decomposed body was found in the Government Quarters of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) in Guwahati’s Hengrabari locality on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Dwijen Das, an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) from Bihdia, Kamrup District, had been living alone in the quarters for the past four months.

According to reports, concerned neighbors alerted the police when Dwijen had not been seen for two days.

Upon investigation, police discovered his body in the attic of his quarters.

Further reports revealed that Rs 22,570 was found near the body, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Subsequently, Dwijen’s wife and daughter, who reside in Bamunimaidam, were informed of the tragedy.

It was also confirmed that divorce proceedings were ongoing between the couple.

Both incidents have left residents of Guwahati in shock, and police investigations are underway to uncover the causes and circumstances of the deaths.

