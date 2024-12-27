17 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 27, 2024
type here...

5-day ‘Sanjha Utsav 2024’ begins in Guwahati

The Mela will run from December 26 to December 30, 2024, at Sonaram High School Field, Bharalumukh, providing a vibrant hub for commerce and culture.

GuwahatiNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: The much-awaited ‘Sanjha Utsav 2024’, a vibrant five-day event celebrating urban livelihoods and sustainable development, began with great enthusiasm at Sonaram High School Field, Bharalumukh, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Assam Minister of Public Health Engineering Jayanta Mallabaruah, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, and Deputy Mayor Smita Roy, along with other distinguished dignitaries.

Related Posts:

Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
View all stories

The Mela will run from December 26 to December 30, 2024, at Sonaram High School Field, Bharalumukh, providing a vibrant hub for commerce and culture.

Organized by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Utsav highlights the craftsmanship of women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and small businesses from across India.

The event aims to promote swadeshi products and empower the urban poor through innovative initiatives under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM).

- Advertisement -

With over 50 stalls, the Mela features handmade products, including handicrafts, textiles, and sustainable items crafted by women entrepreneurs from SHGs across Assam and other states.

Meanwhile, visitors can enjoy cultural performances highlighting India’s rich heritage, along with food stalls offering regional delicacies.

Additionally, the event is designed to promote self-reliance among urban communities by creating a platform for local artisans and entrepreneurs to connect with a larger audience.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Skill Univ to revolutionize vocational edu by 2025

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam 8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam 9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January 9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style