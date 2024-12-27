5-day ‘Sanjha Utsav 2024’ begins in Guwahati

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: The much-awaited ‘Sanjha Utsav 2024’, a vibrant five-day event celebrating urban livelihoods and sustainable development, began with great enthusiasm at Sonaram High School Field, Bharalumukh, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) announced on Friday.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Assam Minister of Public Health Engineering Jayanta Mallabaruah, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, and Deputy Mayor Smita Roy, along with other distinguished dignitaries.

The Mela will run from December 26 to December 30, 2024, at Sonaram High School Field, Bharalumukh, providing a vibrant hub for commerce and culture.

Organized by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Utsav highlights the craftsmanship of women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and small businesses from across India.

The event aims to promote swadeshi products and empower the urban poor through innovative initiatives under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM).

The “Sanjha Utsav 2024” Begins!



The vibrant 5-day event, aimed at uplifting urban livelihoods, commenced today at Sonaram High School Field, Bharalumukh, graced by Hon’ble Cabinet Minister Shri @jayanta_malla and Hon’ble Mayor Shri @mrigen_sarania.



Showcasing swadeshi… pic.twitter.com/xGnZRYB9sF — Guwahati Municipal Corporation (@gmc_guwahati) December 26, 2024 - Advertisement -

With over 50 stalls, the Mela features handmade products, including handicrafts, textiles, and sustainable items crafted by women entrepreneurs from SHGs across Assam and other states.

Meanwhile, visitors can enjoy cultural performances highlighting India’s rich heritage, along with food stalls offering regional delicacies.

Additionally, the event is designed to promote self-reliance among urban communities by creating a platform for local artisans and entrepreneurs to connect with a larger audience.