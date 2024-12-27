17 C
Assam Skill Univ to revolutionize vocational edu by 2025

The Minister visited the construction site on Friday morning and shared updates about the ambitious project, which is poised to become a center of excellence for skill development in the region.

Assam
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: Assam is set to witness a significant milestone in vocational education with the construction of the Assam Skill University at Joy Nagar, Mangaldoi, Minister of Power and Skill Development Prasanta Phukan announced on Friday.

Speaking about the project, Minister Phukan on the micro-blogging site X stated, “The Assam Skill University is being built with a focus on state-of-the-art facilities and will be operational by July 2025. Our goal is to provide skill training in 100+ fields, ensuring students are equipped with the expertise they need through quality workshops.”

Meanwhile, the university will feature cutting-edge facilities, including modern classrooms, advanced laboratories, and dedicated spaces for hands-on training.

With over 100 fields of expertise, the institution will also cater to emerging industries like IT, healthcare, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Additionally, the curriculum will be aligned with industry requirements, ensuring students graduate with practical skills and job-ready expertise.

Located in Mangaldoi, the university is expected to attract students and professionals from across the Northeast, contributing to the economic and social growth of the region.

