Assam Skill Univ to revolutionize vocational edu by 2025

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: Assam is set to witness a significant milestone in vocational education with the construction of the Assam Skill University at Joy Nagar, Mangaldoi, Minister of Power and Skill Development Prasanta Phukan announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The Minister visited the construction site on Friday morning and shared updates about the ambitious project, which is poised to become a center of excellence for skill development in the region.

Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam 8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam 9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January 9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style View all stories

Speaking about the project, Minister Phukan on the micro-blogging site X stated, “The Assam Skill University is being built with a focus on state-of-the-art facilities and will be operational by July 2025. Our goal is to provide skill training in 100+ fields, ensuring students are equipped with the expertise they need through quality workshops.”

Meanwhile, the university will feature cutting-edge facilities, including modern classrooms, advanced laboratories, and dedicated spaces for hands-on training.

Visited the construction site of the Assam Skill University at Joy Nagar, Mangaldoi today. The university is being built with a focus on state-of-the-art facilities and will be operational by July 2025.



Our goal is to provide skill training in 100+ fields, ensuring students are… pic.twitter.com/xxKMjyKKz8 — PRASANTA PHUKAN (@prasantadjkdbr) December 27, 2024

With over 100 fields of expertise, the institution will also cater to emerging industries like IT, healthcare, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the curriculum will be aligned with industry requirements, ensuring students graduate with practical skills and job-ready expertise.

Located in Mangaldoi, the university is expected to attract students and professionals from across the Northeast, contributing to the economic and social growth of the region.