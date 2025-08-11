29.5 C
Six arrested in fake appointment letter scam: Police

GUWAHATI, Aug 10: Six persons were arrested by the CID in a fake appointment letter scam in Assam, an official said on Sunday.

Among the accused is a candidate of the upcoming election to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), who purportedly received money in the name of giving jobs in the Water Resources Department, he said.

The official said a complaint was received from the office of the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department in February that some people were circulating fake appointment letters with forged signature to various divisions of the department.

During investigation into the case, it was found that one of the accused used to deposit a “substantial sum of money” into the account of a second accused, who is also a candidate in the BTC election for Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), the official said.

The second accused used to hand over the fake appointment letters to the duped candidates, he said.

“A total of six accused have been identified and apprehended so far in the case,” he added. (PTI)

