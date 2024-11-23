Pankaj Tripathi joins Arunachal Pradesh govt’s effort to promote theatre in state

Mumbai, Nov 22: Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Friday said it is a great honour to be appointed as the festival ambassador for the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024.

This prestigious international theatre festival, the largest of its kind in Northeast India, runs from Friday to December 5, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and creative talent of Arunachal Pradesh. The actor, known for his performance in “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Fukrey”, “Gunjan Saxena”, “Stree” franchise and “Mirzapur” and “Criminal Justice” series, hails from Belsand village in Gopalganj, Bihar. Over the years, Tripathi has become one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema, earning widespread acclaim for his versatility and authenticity. Tripathi, who is attending the festival along with wife Mridula, said theatre holds a special place in his heart as it is where he began his journey as an actor.

“It’s a great honour for me to be associated with the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024 as its Festival Ambassador. Theatre holds a very special place in my heart, as it was my first teacher, my first love in the performing arts. I owe everything I am today to the lessons I learned on the stage and the passion I developed for storytelling during my early days in Gopalganj, performing street plays and rangmanch,” Tripathi, a National School of Drama graduate, said in a statement.

The actor said it is inspiring to see Arunachal Rang Mahotsav celebrating the power and beauty of theatre. “This platform not only honours the traditional and contemporary performing arts of the region but also provides a dynamic space for artists from across the world to collaborate and showcase their work. I am particularly excited about the festival’s emphasis on Arunachal’s oral folklore traditions, martial art forms, and local performing arts, which are an essential part of our cultural fabric. (PTI)