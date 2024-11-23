17 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 23, 2024
type here...

Pankaj Tripathi joins Arunachal Pradesh govt’s effort to promote theatre in state

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Nov 22: Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Friday said it is a great honour to be appointed as the festival ambassador for the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024.

This prestigious international theatre festival, the largest of its kind in Northeast India, runs from Friday to December 5, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and creative talent of Arunachal Pradesh. The actor, known for his performance in “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Fukrey”, “Gunjan Saxena”, “Stree” franchise and “Mirzapur” and “Criminal Justice” series, hails from Belsand village in Gopalganj, Bihar. Over the years, Tripathi has become one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema, earning widespread acclaim for his versatility and authenticity. Tripathi, who is attending the festival along with wife Mridula, said theatre holds a special place in his heart as it is where he began his journey as an actor.

- Advertisement -

“It’s a great honour for me to be associated with the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024 as its Festival Ambassador. Theatre holds a very special place in my heart, as it was my first teacher, my first love in the performing arts. I owe everything I am today to the lessons I learned on the stage and the passion I developed for storytelling during my early days in Gopalganj, performing street plays and rangmanch,” Tripathi, a National School of Drama graduate, said in a statement.

Related Posts:

The actor said it is inspiring to see Arunachal Rang Mahotsav celebrating the power and beauty of theatre. “This platform not only honours the traditional and contemporary performing arts of the region but also provides a dynamic space for artists from across the world to collaborate and showcase their work. I am particularly excited about the festival’s emphasis on Arunachal’s oral folklore traditions, martial art forms, and local performing arts, which are an essential part of our cultural fabric. (PTI)

10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

23 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health 7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations