Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ receive 5 nomination for Asia Pacific Screen Awards

NEW DELHI, Oct 16: Filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s Cannes-winning title “All We Imagine As Light” has bagged five nominations at the 17th edition of the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

The Asia Pacific Screen Academy announced the nominations, which saw representation by 31 films from 23 Asia Pacific countries and areas, a press release said.

“All We Imagine As Light”, which scripted history by becoming the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival, has been nominated for top honour of best film as well as best director and best screenplay for Kapadia.

Actor Kani Kusruti received a nod for best performance, and lensman Ranabir Das for best cinematography. The Malayalam-Hindi film is an official collaboration between Chalk and Cheese Films and Another Birth from India and petit chaos from France.

Led by Kani and Divya Prabha, All We Imagine As Light narrates the story of two Kerala nurses, Prabha and Anu, co-habiting in Mumbai. It is titled Prabhayay Ninachathellam in Malayalam. It also features Chaya Kadam in a pivotal role.

The Asia Pacific Screen Awards aims to honour the “cinematic excellence of 78 countries and areas of the Asia Pacific and films that best reflect their cultural origins and the diversity of the vast region”.

Besides Payal’s movie, April by Dea Kulumbegashvili is nominated for five awards. The film, which presents the story of an obstetrician-gynecologist, is also nominated for best film, best director, best screenplay, best cinematography and best performance.

Another Indian title, Boong, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, received a nomination in the best youth film category. The movie, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, is directed by debutante director Lakshmipriya Devi.

Filmmaker PS Vinothraj bagged a best screenplay nomination for his Tamil language movie Kottukkaali. The movie is titled The Adamant Girl in English.

The 17th Asia Pacific Screen Awards will be held on November 30 at The Langham, Gold Coast, Australia. (PTI)

