22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 17, 2024
type here...

Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ receive 5 nomination for Asia Pacific Screen Awards

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Oct 16: Filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s Cannes-winning title “All We Imagine As Light” has bagged five nominations at the 17th edition of the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

The Asia Pacific Screen Academy announced the nominations, which saw representation by 31 films from 23 Asia Pacific countries and areas, a press release said.

- Advertisement -

“All We Imagine As Light”, which scripted history by becoming the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival, has been nominated for top honour of best film as well as best director and best screenplay for Kapadia.

Actor Kani Kusruti received a nod for best performance, and lensman Ranabir Das for best cinematography. The Malayalam-Hindi film is an official collaboration between Chalk and Cheese Films and Another Birth from India and petit chaos from France.

Led by Kani and Divya Prabha, All We Imagine As Light narrates the story of two Kerala nurses, Prabha and Anu, co-habiting in Mumbai. It is titled Prabhayay Ninachathellam in Malayalam. It also features Chaya Kadam in a pivotal role.

The Asia Pacific Screen Awards aims to honour the “cinematic excellence of 78 countries and areas of the Asia Pacific and films that best reflect their cultural origins and the diversity of the vast region”.

- Advertisement -

Besides Payal’s movie, April by Dea Kulumbegashvili is nominated for five awards. The film, which presents the story of an obstetrician-gynecologist, is also nominated for best film, best director, best screenplay, best cinematography and best performance.

Another Indian title, Boong, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, received a nomination in the best youth film category. The movie, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, is directed by debutante director Lakshmipriya Devi.

Filmmaker PS Vinothraj bagged a best screenplay nomination for his Tamil language movie Kottukkaali. The movie is titled The Adamant Girl in English.

The 17th Asia Pacific Screen Awards will be held on November 30 at The Langham, Gold Coast, Australia. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most
12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

It was too tempting, I manifested it: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on...

The Hills Times -
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season 7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India 8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch 12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most