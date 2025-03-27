’Premalu’ star Naslen’s new film ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ releases a quirky trailer

New Delhi, March 26 Malayalam actor Naslen K Gafoor, who rose to pan Indian fame with romantic drama “Premalu”, is back with a quirky sports comedy in “Alappuzha Gymkhana”.

Directed by Khalid Rahman, Naslen will be seen alongside a bunch of young actors like Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, rapper Baby Jean and Anagha Ravi in the movie, which revolves around a set of friends who decide learn boxing to crack their college admission from sports quota.

The trailer of the film, which released on Wednesday, revolves around their adventure as they embark on their boxing journey in Kerala’s Alappuzha district.

The film is written by Sreeni Saseendran and Rahman.

Rahman, known for his versatile outings like the Mammootty starrer “Unda” and the Tovino Thomas starrer “Thallumaala”, has retained his team from the latter, including his music director Vishnu Vijay, cinematographer Jimshi Khalid, and editor, late Nishad Yusuf. (PTI)