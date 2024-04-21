24 C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Sequel to Malayalam hit ‘Premalu’ in the works from Bhavana Studios

Mumbai, April 20: Production house Bhavana Studios has announced a sequel to its latest Malayalam hit “Premalu”.

Girish AD, who helmed the romantic comedy that released in theatres in February this year to positive reviews, will return as the director for the follow-up.

The studio announced the movie in a post on Instagram on Friday evening and said it will be released in 2025.

“The Biggest RomCom blockbuster ever in Malayalam Cinema will be back in 2025 ! Let’s ‘Premalu2’,” Bhavana Studios wrote alongside the film’s poster.

“Premalu” starred Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, alongside Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan and Althaf Salim.

Co-written by Girish and Kiran Josy, the story followed the budding romance between Sachin (Naslen) and Reenu, played by Baiju. According to the reports, the movie had earned over Rs 135 crore at the global box office.

“Premalu 2” will be produced by Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, writer-director Dileesh Pothan and writer Shyam Pushkaran under the banner of Bhavana Studios. (PTI)

